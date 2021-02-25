WENATCHEE - It apparently took some ingenuity to bring back Wenatchee High School’s to restore group rehearsals for band and choir students.
On Thursday, the Wenatchee School District published pictures, video, and a press release about its social distancing effort as it pertains to groups of students performing together in the same room. Students are practicing with their musical instruments in what’s being called ‘pop-up music pods.” The district says it’s an innovative solution to allow music to continue safely in schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are paramount to our work. We were cautious about reopening our schools for hybrid learning and did not want to create a scenario when we would risk exposure and the spread of the virus. The music pods create an additional mitigation layer by creating a barrier to allow students to safely sing and perform without wearing a mask,” the school district stated.
The district says the “pop-up pod” privacy tents were modified to help prevent the spread of droplets. The pods were tested to ensure that small particles didn’t escape during use. The Chelan-Douglas Health District approved the pods in December.
Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson says two tents can be zipped together to allow for more space for students practicing with larger instruments. Students spend less than 30 minutes in the pods during their 35-minute music periods.
Anderson says the band teacher says the effect the tents have on the sound quality of the instruments is minimal.