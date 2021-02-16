WENATCHEE - Wenatchee-based community service group One Wenatchee is asking people who feel they don’t need a stimulus check, donate their check to a charity of their choice.
Founded by former Wenatchee City Councilman and entrepreneur Bryan Campbell, One Wenatchee’s slogan is "Good Samaritans Putting Public Safety First." The community service group is an advocate in crime watching, safety, and community projects. One Wenatchee is also led by retired Wenatchee Fire Captain Mike Hughes, Ray Allen of Olive Garden, and restaurateur Edwin Fonseca.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Bryan Campbell who says stimulus checks aren’t vetted well and go to many who don’t need them; Campbell says some already have plenty of money in the bank and/or have investments.
“Some people are embarrassed to accept it, so here’s a good way to pay it forward.”
Campbell says the endeavor his group is promoting is called the "One Wenatchee Pay-It-Forward Stimulus Check.”
One Wenatchee’s outreach campaign is asking that people donate their checks to non-profits such as: Serve Wenatchee, Lighthouse Christian Ministries, and Women’s Resource Center.
Donations can be sent directly to each of the three organizations online, Campbell says.