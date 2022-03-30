WENATCHEE - According to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, an East Wenatchee man is behind bars as he faces charges of child rape and child molestation.
Michael Berggren, owner of Berggren’s Backyard Oasis Pool Construction in Wenatchee, was booked into the Chelan County Jail on Friday, March 25. Berggren reportedly turned himself in that day.
According to the Chelan County website, the 40-year-old is booked on charges of first-degree child rape, second-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. The nature of Berggren’s alleged offenses has yet to be disclosed.
The offenses lodged against Berggren are out of Chelan and Douglas counties.
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of obtaining more information the nature of the offenses.