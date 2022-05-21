WENATCHEE - The violent conflict between Ukraine and Russia has prompted thousands to flee the place they call “home” in Ukraine and resettle elsewhere, including the United States.
A fair share of those beleaguered by the war have sought refuge in the local region’s Ukrainian communities for the sake of normalcy and peace. Many of these refugees left their country with nothing, but the clothes on their backs. The benefit concert in Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee will raise the money needed to housing, food, medical resources and clothes for those displaced by the contentious spat between the two foreign nations.
The Gladsong Choir is a collection of 35 singers performing positive message music that strives to make an impact beyond just the musical experience. They specialize in pop, country, jazz, and gospel melodies and enjoying the camaraderie of singing together for great causes like this. There will also be a performance by some of the Ukrainian children led by Olga Rybkov and they will be singing a few traditional Ukrainian folk songs.
This event is organized by Barbara Tilly and the folks on the Ukrainian Refugee Welcoming Committee at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee. The concert will commence at 7 p.m.
To donate, scan the QR Code below.