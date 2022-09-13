WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association are hosting their annual community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market Event Center.
Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.
“The job fair will be a great opportunity for job seekers to interact with employers and learn about a diverse range of positions available,” organizers stated.
Employers in a variety of industries are scheduled to be in attendance include agriculture, finance, food industry, health care, retail and more.
Job seekers should come prepared to apply and resumes are encouraged.
For more information, contact the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce at 509-662-2116.