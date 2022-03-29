WENATCHEE - A baby owl may not be reunited with its siblings after falling from its nest in Wenatchee, but it is back with the birds it was born from.
On Tuesday, Rachel Martin of Chelan was at her parents’ house in the Number 1 Canyon in Wenatchee when the young Great Horned Owl was found.
Rachel says landscapers were pruning trees in her parents’ yard when they found the young raptor. Rachel and her parents became concerned when the owlet began to appear disoriented and wouldn’t eat the food its parents delivered on the ground.
Rachel immediately contacted the Department of Fish and Wildlife, but soon found out that the agency does not conduct animal rescues. Not sure what to do, Rachel took to social media in asking for help and minutes later, she was instructed to reach out to Debra Olson, a retired wild bird rehabilitation specialist.
Debra advised Rachel to create a makeshift nest by using some kind of basket that she could bungee to a tree or object well off the ground, but close to the nest; the basket, stuffed with some dried vegetation resembles the habitat that the baby bird is accustomed to.
Rachel and her parents bungeed a wicker basket to a ladder about 12 feet off the ground near the nest where two other owlets reside.
Rachel says her concerted efforts to save the owlet paid off with the baby becoming responsive again and began drinking, eating and tweeting. The owlet’s parents also began to nest with the baby making it feel more at home.
Olson, the woman who gave advice to Rachel, says putting displaced baby birds in bungeed baskets near their nest is far more effective and safe than trying to reach the original nest or rehabilitate it away from the nest.