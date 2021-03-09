WENATCHEE - She’s living thousands of miles away, but a devastating burglary at the home of a Chilean family has been like a punch to the gut to one Wenatchee High School graduate.
Now a junior studying Spanish at Central Washington University, Hannah Johnson spent a year in Chile as a foreign exchange student in 2019. The family who were victimized by thieves were the ones who took her in after her short stint with another family didn’t work out.
Hannah says she stayed in a home that house a family consisting of a grandfather named Ruben, a grandmother named Cheivy, their daughter, Alejandra, and Alejandra’s daughter and grandchild of Ruben and Cheivy, Tania.
“After the first family didn’t work out, they stepped up, didn’t know me, didn’t have the financial means to host me, but decided to take me in anyway,” Hannah told iFIBER ONE News. In fact, Hannah says Tania was gracious enough to give up her bed to Tania; Tania slept with her mother during Hannah’s stay.
Situated in a rural area outside of the city of Vina Del Mar, the family’s home was reportedly burglarized last Thursday. Hannah says the family was not home at the time of the break in. The burglars broke through the home’s sliding door. A car, two sowing machines, and anything else that apparently had value was stolen out of the home. Hannah says the sowing machines were how Alejandra made a living.
When Hannah heard about this, she reached out to the Rotary Club of Wenatchee Confluence. Hannah says Rotarians helped her set up a GoFundMe for the family and assisted her with outreach.
“They (the exchange family) believe in doing good, and I want to give back to them by helping them recoup what they lost,” Hannah told iFIBER ONE News.
To help Hannah’s exchange family, you can donate to their GoFundMe by clicking here.
Hannah says she plans to return to Chile to teach English after graduating from college where she'll likely reunite with her exchange family.