WENATCHEE — A home in Wenatchee was damaged early Friday morning after a fire in the attic space.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Kittitas Street. Residents at the home where able to get out safely, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in the attic space and limit the fire damage.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents with temporary housing.