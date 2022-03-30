WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to the structure fire about 12:15 p.m. on Crescent Street and arrived to find flames on the exterior of a small residence, according to firefighters.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire on the exterior of the home. Flames had also spread into the roof area.
A man and four dogs in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out uninjured. The Red Cross has been contacted to help with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.