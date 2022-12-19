WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
In an appeal, the first-degree murder charge was vacated in 2019 and he was resentenced to life in prison without parole.
In 2021, the state Supreme Court determined Lauderdale’s sentence should be reconsidered based on his age at the time of the crime.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt last week again sentenced Lauderdale, now 47, to life in prison without parole.