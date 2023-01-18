WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child.
Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation.
McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison term, an agreed sentence between prosecutors and McGrady’s defense attorney that had approval from the victim’s family.
McGrady will be under lifetime community supervision and is required to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say McGrady, who has been in jail since February 2022, admitted to molesting a second child in Okanogan County. As part of his plea agreement in Chelan County, prosecutors will not seek charges in Okanogan County. Prosecutors say McGrady had reached out to one of the victims while in jail.
“With this resolution, but children will be spared the added trauma of taking the stand as a witness,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell, special assault lead for the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office. “In this case, the child came forward to a school counselor, which showed incredible bravery. I am immensely grateful to the school counselor who heard this child and then sought help from law enforcement.”