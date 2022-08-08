WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison in a child rape case.
David Reverte, 26, pleaded guilty in June to four counts of first-degree rape of a child and four counts of first-degree incest, according to the Chelan County prosecutor.
Reverte, who has been held in jail since is arrest in March, accepted a plea agreement. He was sentenced Monday to 23 years and three months behind bars, as well as lifetime community supervision, sex offender registration and a lifetime no-contact order with the child.
“A plea bargain was offered to not only hold Reverte accountable but to also protect the child from the added trauma of taking the stand as a witness,” Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell stated. “Having to face an abuser in open court can be just as traumatizing as the abuse for the victim, particularly a child. When we have the opportunity to hold an offender accountable at a high level while avoiding re-victimizing people, especially children, we take that opportunity.”
The prosecutors office says Reverte admitted to the charges following his arrest in March.