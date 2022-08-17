SPOKANE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in a child pornography investigation.
Miguel Estrada Morales pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February to receipt of child pornography. He was initially indicted on a charge of producing child pornography but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Estrada Morales was sentenced Wednesday morning to 131 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Wenatchee police began investigating Estrada Morales in September 2020 after reports he was taking videos of an underage family member without their knowledge over the course of four years, according to court records.
Investigators found dozens of videos on digital devices of the minor victim nude. Estrada Morales admitted to recording the videos using a pinhole camera.