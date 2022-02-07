SPOKANE - A Wenatchee man has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Miguel Estrada Morales pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to receipt of child pornography, according to court records. He was initially charged with producing child pornography but pleaded guilty to the lesser offense as part of a plea agreement.
Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence no less than 10 years and no more than 15 years in federal prison against Estrada Morales.
Wenatchee police began investigating Estrada Morales in September 2020 after reports he was taking videos of an underage family member without their knowledge over the course of four years, according to court records.
Investigators found dozens of videos on digital devices of the minor victim nude. Estrada Morales admitted to recording the videos using a pinhole camera.
Estrada Morales is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.