OLYMPIA - On Monday, Washington’s Lottery released its list of the luckiest cities in Washington state. Among them were two stores; one in Wenatchee and the other in Moses Lake.
Lottery officials wrote that the Wenatchee Safeway on North Miller Street sold eight winning tickets in 2021 worth at least $1,000. The WinCo Foods store on Stratford Road in Moses Lake, the Cle Elum Short Stop, the Cle Elum Safeway and the Ellensburg Super 1 Foods all had four large lottery wins in 2021.
So who ‘takes the cake’ as Washington’s luckiest city in 2021? Rosario’s Market in Anacortes sold 17 winning tickets that netted players $1,000 or more.