At a time when political divisiveness appeared to be ascending towards a climax in America, a Wenatchee native's play couldn't have made it big at a better time.
"What the Constitution Means to Me," was written by playwright and actress Heidi Schreck, a Wenatchee native who developed into skilled debater in the valley and toured the country during her teen years for competitions. Schreck took that experience and translated it into a wildly successful comedy that was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and received two Tony Award nominations.
The play premiered at the Hayes Theater on Broadway in New York City on March 31, 2019 and lasted there until August 24, 2019, only months shy of the start of the pandemic when America's deep political divide began to take shape. The performance continues to tour the most well-known venues across the U.S.
According to the play's website, constitutionbroadway.com, the play is described as "breathing new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives."
Schreck has the leading role of herself, "Heidi." The comedy is set at the American Legion Hall in Wenatchee in 1989.
In an interview with KING 5, Schreck describes her inspiration behind the script, "I started doing it when I was 15. I actually fell in love with not so much the document, but with the stories around the document, the history," Schreck said. "I just felt like it was a beautiful thing to me. The ethos of this country."
According to KING 5, one of the performances at Hayes Hall on Broadway was attended by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a former U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Ginsberg enjoyed the play so much, that she went back stage and asked Heidi for a copy of the script.
"What the Constitution Means to Me" will be performed at Seattle Rep through Oct. 23, 2022.