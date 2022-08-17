WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting.
According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
As officer arrived, they learned the call was actually for a shooting. Officers began CPR on the victim, identified as Yair Flores, until emergency personnel arrived and took over.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Flores died at the scene.
Wenatchee police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact detective Donny Graves at 509-888-4256 or send information to dgraves@wenatcheewa.gov.