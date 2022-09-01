WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are looking to identify a man who stole a bike from outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee.
On just the second day of the school year, the man stole a student’s lime green Trek Marlin 5 bike from outside the school.
Police say the suspect appears to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, a dark hat and a black backpack.
“We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back,” Wenatchee police stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-663-9911.