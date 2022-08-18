WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks.
The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police.
Police say the two used stolen credit cards at Fred Meyer, Target and the Ferry St. Market in an attempt to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards. The two suspects reportedly stole a stroller from Target and left the area in a black Subaru Outback.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.