LACEY — Wenatchee police Chief Steve Crown has been named the president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).
Crown was elected to the position at the organization’s May meeting. He will serve as president for the next year.
“Chief Crown’s experience and leadership will serve our state’s law enforcement leaders well as he becomes the president for 2022-23,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He has earned this position of trust and leadership from his colleagues across the state.”
WASPC consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies across the state, with more than 900 members including 39 elected county sheriffs and 240 police chiefs. The organization is the only one of its kind in the nation that combines representatives from local, state, trial and federal law enforcement into a single association.