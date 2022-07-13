WENATCHEE - A post that could have easily gone viral if it wasn't intercepted by Wenatchee Police on Wednesday is riling up some local residents.
On Wednesday, shortly before 9:30 am., a person on a local social media page claimed that a woman impersonating a nurse stole a 2-day-old baby from a local hospital. A picture of the supposed suspect cradling the baby was posted with the caption on the Facebook group Wenatchee N Vicinity buy/sell/trade or giveaway.
After police and Central Washington Hospital security staff were notified, an investigation ensued, quickly confirming that the post was a hoax.
Confluence Health also acknowledged the post in an email blast to local media Wednesday afternoon.
Confluence Health say a news story about the same scam in Laredo, Texas made the news on Tuesday.