WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
The vehicle that the bb gun was shot from was later found by police, impounded and searched. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to connect the shooting to the registered owner whom the vehicle was eventually returned to.
Police are hoping other people come forward who may have been shot with a bb or plastic airsoft pellets/bbs within the last couple of weeks.
The vehicle believed to have been involved was a black 1999 Volkswagen Jetta.