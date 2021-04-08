WENATCHEE - A child rapist is behind bars following a pursuit that spanned through downtown Wenatchee on Thursday.
Wenatchee Police say one of their officers observed a car with several equipment violations and expired tabs. As the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, the suspect driver began driving recklessly and the pursuit was discontinued due to concerns for public safety as the driver traveled towards Pybus Public Market.
A containment perimeter consisting of other officers was set up and the suspect was seen running along the riverbank. Officers took down the Marc Bryan Sass of Wenatchee and booked him into jail.
Sass had outstanding warrants which included to register as a sex offender after moving to the area, escape from community custody, and new charges of attempt to elude, and 3rd degree driving while license suspended.
Prior to today’s arrest, court records show that Sass had been a level 1 sex offender elsewhere. Sass was convicted of 1st degree child rape. The 34-year-old was convicted of child rape in 2004.