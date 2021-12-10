WENATCHEE - Like countless other communities, we now know that the fentanyl pandemic has also infiltrated the Wenatchee Valley following a recent drug bust by Wenatchee police with assistant from East Wenatchee police.
On Thursday night, Wenatchee police officials say a person was pulled over during a traffic stop. Police suspected that the person behind the wheel was a known fentanyl dealer. After further investigation, officers seized 1,586 fentanyl pills, 20 grams of heroin and some cash. The monetary value of the fentanyl pills is roughly $24,000.
Officers say the fentanyl pills are “extremely dangerous” and have been linked to several lethal overdoses. Police say fentanyl pills are illegally mass produced and are not regulated.