WENATCHEE - Police officers with the Wenatchee police department will soon be equipped with body cameras.
The city council approved a five-year contract with WatchGuard Video to purchase 45 cameras, cloud-based data storage and management of video footage and digital services. The cost for the body camera program is about $281,000.
About half the expense for the program will be covered by Senate Bill 5092, which includes money to assist with costs associated with the state’s new police reform measures.
“I couldn’t think of a better cost to cover with those funds,” Wenatchee police Chief Steve Crown told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
The police department plans to have all uniformed officers equipped with the body-worn cameras by the start of 2022.