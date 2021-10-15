WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are working to identify two men who burglarized a restaurant on Wednesday.
The two suspects burglarized Tacos Infante on Mission Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Wenatchee police.
One suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with brown shoulder length hair, wearing a Champion brand black sweatshirt, blue flannel jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes with a backpack and riding a red bicycle. The second suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his 20s with short dark hair, wearing a black “Compton” hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, flannel jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes. Police say he also has a small tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Wenatchee police at 509-663-9911.