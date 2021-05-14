WENATCHEE - North central Washington-based LGBTQ+ group, Wenatchee Pride, is giving out flags to businesses and personal residences across the Wenatchee Valley in observation of Pride Month in June.
“With pride month nearly here, we wanted to give the community and the businesses in our area the opportunity to show their support for the LGBTQ+ people who resident in Wenatchee and surrounding areas,” representatives of Wenatchee Pride told iFIBER ONE News on Friday.
Wenatchee Pride is distributing the progressive LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.
“This flag recognizes intersections within the LGBTQ+ community by honoring LGBTQ+ people of color- whose activism inspired the very first Pride,” Wenatchee Pride stated in an email to iFIBER ONE News.
For each flag, Wenatchee Pride is asking for a minimum donation base of $20.
100% of proceeds are going into the Wenatchee Pride fund to further their events and projects for the community this year and beyond.
“We at Wenatchee Pride stand true to our mission statement and are always striving to create an open and welcoming space of equity within the Pacific Northwest. With Pride Month coming upon us fast, we hope that businesses and residential homes take the time to donate to a worthy cause and work with us to create an environment of welcoming arms that I know Wenatchee is capable of.”
To make a donation you can visit their website at www.wenatcheepride.org and donate to Paypal Gives and email us at pridewenatchee@gmail.com to set up a delivery/mail/pick up location and time for the flag.