WENATCHEE - Colors will fly during the 2022 Wenatchee Pride Festival on June 18 in Wenatchee. The festival is in observance of Pride Month which celebrates LGTBQ+ and all forms of inclusivity.
Wenatchee Pride Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pride Festival will feature live music, drag shows, speakers, vendors, a youth area, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
The event will take place in Memorial Park from 11 am. to 7 p.m.
“As we prepare to come back out to celebrate, we're looking forward to honoring the resiliency of our LGBTQIA2S+ community,” said Lincoln Nere, President of Wenatchee Pride. "This important event is a time to honor where we've been and commit to creating a space where every person deserves to live and love as their authentic self."
To learn more about Wenatchee Pride, visit their website at https://www.wenatcheepride.org/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.