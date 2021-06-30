WENATCHEE - Due to COVID and the rescheduling of the Apple Blossom Festival, it’s been difficult for Wenatchee Pride to find a time slot for this year’s Pride March and Festival.
On Tuesday, Wenatchee Pride announced, thanks to the support of Confluence Health, it will conduct the annual festival on September 18.
Wenatchee Pride organizers say there will be Confluence Health-sponsored activity involving a giant pride flag. Another massive pride flag that is community-sponsored will be carried along the route as well.
This is the first time the local event has had two sponsored pride flags, indicating that the event is gaining popularity.
The parade will be followed by music, food, beer garden, a youth area, vendors, and more. The parade will navigate the same route as the Apple Blossom Parade.
More details about the event will follow in the near future.