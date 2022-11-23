WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that a bible study leader accused of a handful of sex crimes in Wenatchee is free after making $750,000 bail.
69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson was released with conditions after his bail was reduced from $1 million to $750,000 on Monday at his lawyer's request. KPQ reports that same day, Wilson pled not guilty to nine charges related to the sexual assault of a 22-year-old male in 2020 and 2021 and a 24-year-old man in 2020; all allegedly happening at Wilson's home on Burchvale Road.
Contingencies tied to his release include he have no visitors at his home without adult knowledge of his criminal charges and the requirement of him being accompanied by a person familiar with the charges when attending church service or any other religious event.
KPQ also reports that Wilson is barred from offering individual pastoral care in his home, one-on-one counseling or pastoral care at another private residence and shall have no contact with a particular group consisting of 15 people.
KPQ reports that Wilson retired as a middle-school-to-high-school transition counselor for the Wenatchee School District in 2019.
According to KPQ, Wilson is reportedly tied to Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.
The radio station also reports that Wilson is the father of five children and is widowed after his wife died in 2007.
Wilson faces nine charges that include second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape; both crimes carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
Wilson's trial begins Jan. 10.