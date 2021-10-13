TUMWATER - A Wenatchee-based roofing company has been fined more than $100,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries for safety violations.
Royal Roofing Inc. was fined $108,000 in July for no fall protection for workers. A second inspection in Moses Lake, also in July, resulted in an additional $27,000 penalty, according to state officials.
The state says the company declined to appeal either fine.
Royal Roofing was cited for nine similar violations from 2013 to 2018. An appeals board affirmed a $10,500 fine in January 2020 and a fall protection fine from April 2020 is in appeal.
Three other roofing companies are also facing large fines for fall protection violations.
“Not only did these companies knowingly put their workers at risk, they’ve been caught breaking the same rules before,” said Craig Blackwood, acting assistant director of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “Falls are the most common cause of death in construction.”