WENATCHEE - He says it was an accident. Wenatchee School Board candidate Matt Van Bogart was arrested by Port of Seattle Police in 2019 after bringing a handgun to Sea-Tac Airport.
Police records obtained by iFIBER ONE News show that Van Bogart had an unloaded .38 pistol in his duffel bag when it went through the TSA check point in September 2019.
Upon discovering the firearm, Van Bogart was cuffed and put in a holding room for questioning.
Van Bogart claims bringing the gun to the airport was inadvertent, having packed it with him on an earlier holiday trip. Van Bogart told police he forgot the gun was in the bag when he packed it for a business trip.
“I absolutely did not intend to take it (firearm) through a checkpoint,” Van Bogart wrote in a written police statement.
Port of Seattle Police initially issued a criminal citation for “Weapons Prohibited in Certain Places.” Van Bogart entered a ‘not guilty’ plea during a court hearing in Aug. 31, 2020. The judge assigned to the case dismissed the charge with ‘with prejudice.” A case dismissed with prejudice is over and done with, once and for all, and can't be brought back to court.
Van Bogart is challenging school board incumbent Maria Iniguez.