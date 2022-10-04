WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is holding a hiring event on Oct. 12 as the district as a number of open operational and academic support positions.
The hiring event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the district’s central office, located at 235 Sunset Ave.
“We’re prepared to conduct interviews and make job offers on the spot,” said Katie Batson, the district’s Human Resources director.
The district has immediate openings for special education paraeducators, paraeducators, custodians, nutrition services associates and substitute bus drivers, paraeducators and custodians.
Hiring event attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to meet with department leaders for interviews.
Childcare is also available for parents attending the event and Spanish-speaking staff will be on hand.
A complete list of current job openings can be found on the district’s website at wenatcheeschools.org.