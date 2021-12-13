WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee School District on Monday was made aware of threatening messages posted on social media.
The district says the undisclosed threats posted on Instagram and Snapchat were shared by Wenatchee High School students. The district says the online threats did not mention any Wenatchee School District students or staff.
Wenatchee police have investigated the posts and all Wenatchee schools are operating under normal schedules on Monday.
Police and the school district continue to monitor any messages of concern, the school district stated.
Wenatchee High School on Dec. 3 was moved to remote learning due to reports of a threat.
Social media threats have affected a number of school districts in the past week, including Moses Lake, Quincy, Grand Coulee and Omak.