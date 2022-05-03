WENATCHEE — With gang activity increasing in the valley, the Wenatchee School District and Wenatchee Police Department are hosting a community conversation on May 11.
The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the school district’s Central Office, located at 235 Sunset Ave.
The purpose of the vent is to create a space for dialogue between schools, law enforcement and the public on gang activity. School resource officers and school administrators will be sharing information about gang activity identification, youth risks, steps school are taking to address gang behavior, the partnership between schools and the police department, and available resources for youth and families of at-risk students.
“There is a great sense of urgency to work together to address this growing problem and it starts with raising awareness among our families, students and staff,” said Wenatchee schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon.
Members of an interagency community solutions group, including Wenatchee Police Chief Steven Crown, will be in attendance for the event.
The community conversation is open to the public. Spanish translation services will be provided.