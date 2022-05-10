WENATCHEE - Weeks after Paul Gordon announced his planned departure from his superintendent post with the Wenatchee School District, school board members have decided on an interim replacement.
During its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the school board voted to approve a contract with the North Central Educational Services District (NCESD) for interim superintendent services.
Under the agreement, NCESD Associate Director of Student Success and Learning Bill Eagle will serve as interim superintendent after Gordon leaves on June 30. According to the Wenatchee School District, Eagle’s tenure as interim superintendent will likely last the entirety of the 2022-2023 school year with the selection of a new superintendent in the spring of 2023.
Eagle has a connection with the Wenatchee School District as a former classroom teacher and principal at Columbia Elementary. Given the unique circumstances of timing in the hiring season and the availability of a qualified applicant pool, the NCESD is able to offer an opportunity for WSD to continue moving forward with current initiatives with minimal disruption to the system and maintain focus on facilitating a quality search process for a permanent replacement. In the last several years, NCESD has provided superintendent services to other districts in the region. Wenatchee will be the largest district that the NCESD has supported.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the NCESD give us this opportunity, and I believe this is the right move that puts the needs of the Wenatchee School District first,” said School Board President Martin Barron.
As interim the Board expects Eagle to maintain organizational momentum, promote existing plans and establish relationships with staff and the community. The Board recently approved a new strategic plan which goes into effect this fall.
The Board plans to start the search for a new superintendent in July with a request for proposals from professional search firms.