WENATCHEE - The National Weather Service office in Spokane reports that Wenatchee has set an all-time high of snowfall in a single calendar day with 24 inches recorded on Jan 6.
The previous record was 17 inches of snow accumulation set on Dec. 9, 1971. Mission Ridge outside of Wenatchee reported a total snow accumulation of 19 inches over the last 24 hours. The Lake Wenatchee area, about 50 minutes northwest of Wenatchee, also recorded 24 inches of new snow accumulation.
The National Weather Service reported snow totals as of 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the following areas across north central Washington:
Quincy: 10”
Moses Lake: 6.5”
Chelan: 16”
Ephrata: 6.5”
Soap Lake: 9”
Stevens Pass: 33”