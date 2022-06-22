WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Target store reopened Wednesday morning about three weeks after a man started a fire inside the store.
A yet to be identified man on May 29 lit the fire on the seasonal section of the store, catching outdoor furniture and storage racks on fire. A Target employee was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.
Smoke from the fire left merchandise throughout the building damaged. According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, all of the store’s inventory has been replaced. The store reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Wenatchee police continue to investigate the fire. Store surveillance footage shows the unidentified suspect leaving the store at about 7:04 p.m. and leaving the area on a white bicycle.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.