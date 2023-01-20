WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Convention Center will soon serve as a temporary sanctuary for those who feel they were wronged and harmed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A conference known as the COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference is set for Saturday, January 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the venue; door open at 1 p.m.
Organized by Truth and Accountability Project Washington, NBA Hall of Fame inductee John Stockton of Spokane will be the keynote speaker.
Stockton made has made headlines for publicly defying mask and vaccine mandates as well as his criticism of the pandemic response.
Based on information provided in the press release, newly-appointed Chelan-Douglas Health District board of health member Bill Sullivan appears to openly support the event. Sullivan is critical of how the response to the coronavirus pandemic unfolded. Sullivan is the only known detractor of the pandemic response on the health board.