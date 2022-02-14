WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has canceled more than $350,000 in student tuition debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college is using Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to cancel debt for 556 students who attended classes spring quarter 2020 through summer quarter 2021. All 556 students have unpaid tuition or fees at the college, with an average amount of canceled tuition debt at $635.
The U.S. Department of Education has encouraged colleges to use their Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to cancel student debt to help students facing financial challenges. A number of community colleges in Washington have used its funds for student debt.
Wenatchee Valley College has also distributed more than $3 million in emergency relief grants to students through federal funding.