WENATCHEE - After an extensive national search for a successor to retiring Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson, the college’s board of trustees have finally chosen Richardson’s replacement. On Monday, the board of trustees voted unanimously to approve hiring Dr. Faimous Harrison as the college’s next president. Harrison’s tenure as WVC president is expected to begin in January.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Harrison to Wenatchee Valley College and the beautiful North Central Washington region,” said Tamra Jackson, board chair. “He brings a wealth of experience working with diverse, under-served students, improving student engagement, and building vibrant, inclusive campuses.”
Harrison brings 32 years of experience in higher education to WVC. He comes to WVC from California State University-Stockton Campus where he is currently the dean. Both his current campus and WVC are federally designated Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI’s). Harrison has more than 20 years of experience working in the Washington state community and technical college system.
“I am humbly honored to serve as the 13th president of Wenatchee Valley College,” said Harrison. “Wenatchee Valley College’s dedicated faculty, talented professional staff, administrators, and board of trustees are committed to supporting student achievement and success, and meeting members of the diverse communities that the college serves where they are, which was one of the many reasons why I was attracted to this opportunity.”
As a next step, the board of trustees and Harrison have entered into contract negotiations. Details will be made available at a later date.
WVC began the presidential search process in January after Richardson announced his intention to retire. Harrison was chosen from among 46 applicants and four finalists. He will be WVC’s 13th president since it opened in 1939.