WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has teamed up with Mission Ridge to provide free lift tickets and equipment rentals to all WVC students.
This is the second year that the WVC Recreation Center and Mission Ridge have partnered.
All currently enrolled WVC students can get up to three free visits to Mission Ridge for the remainder of the season. Each reservation includes two day passes plush rental gear for two people.
Reservations are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Students can learn more and register at www.wvc.edu/SRC.
The college started the program with Mission Ridge last year as a way to keep students active while the student recreation center was closed due to COVID-19.