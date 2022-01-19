WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College’s longtime president, Jim Richardson, will soon enter the retirement phase of his life.
The esteemed administrator has spent the last 45 years of his career in higher education; 17 of them were spent as president of Wenatchee’s local college.
Richardson announced his retirement at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Richardson will retire on June 30, 2022.
“Over the past 17 years I have had the privilege of working side by side with some of the most talented and committed administrators, faculty, and staff I've ever known,” he said in his statement to the board. “Today, we should celebrate that Wenatchee Valley College has come of age as a fully mature, modern, community college offering degrees that students and industries in our district need and want. …Together we've worked to make WVC the foundation on which our students and our community can translate dreams into reality.”
A special board meeting will be scheduled on January 25 to discuss next steps.