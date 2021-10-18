On Monday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 to find out if some of its firefighters fell ‘casualty’ to the state’s Oct. 18 vaccination deadline.
Brian Brett is the chief of both fire districts. Chelan County Fire District 1 also responds to incidents in the Wenatchee city limits and Douglas County 2 also fights fires in East Wenatchee’s city limits.
Out of the 70 career firefighters between the two districts, Brett says none of his staff has failed to comply with the mandate. Brett says six firefighters qualified for religious exemptions. Only one career firefighter has been partially vaccinated and is “in process” of being fully vaccinated.
Among volunteer personnel, Brett says three have religious exemptions and he’s working to retain three that have not adhered to the state’s deadline. Brett says because they are volunteers, they can continue to fight fires, but cannot respond to patient care or fight state mobilization fires.
Brett says firefighters who are religiously exempt from being vaccinated must wear masks, practice social distancing, and must prove a negative coronavirus test prior to every tour.
Moses Lake’s fire department lost three career firefighters to the mandate after it was determined that religious exemptions could not be made for those individuals.