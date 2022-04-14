Want to know what the all-time most snow seen in the month of April for Wenatchee prior to Thursday? A half-inch, according to the National Weather Service Office out of Spokane.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Office reports in the Wenatchee area ranged from 7-10" in town with one report of 16" south of town.
“There was a cold and unstable low pressure system near the Wenatchee area Thursday morning,” the National Weather Service wrote in its blog. “…a large pool of cold air aloft over Washington and North Idaho. Weather experts said, “there were no downslope westerly winds to contend with which more common for Wenatchee. Small but unstable spring time low pressure systems can create localized areas of heavy snow. This was a much different type of storm, compared to the record snow storm that hit Wenatchee earlier this year.”
Meteorologists say the atmosphere remains ripe for a repeat performance, but in a different part of the Inland Northwest between Spokane and Pullman.
In addition to the snow, a temperature reading in the area that hasn’t been seen in April since 1981 was recorded at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee on Wednesday. A temperature of only 26 degrees Fahrenheit was documented at the airfield.