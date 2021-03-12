WENATCHEE - Mary Big Bull-Lewis is known for making a difference in her community, and she’s doing exactly that once again.
Big Bull-Lewis is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe; Wenatchi, Moses and Entiat, and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. That’s why she founded Wenatchi Wear in 2019 and used it as a platform to do good in helping fellow tribe members.
Wenatchi Wear is an online outlet that sells clothes and apparel designed to help create awareness and empower Indigenous people in the area.
In August of 2020, Mary created a program that raises money to buy back the land the Wenatchi Tribe (P'Squosa) during the Treaty of 1855. So far, the Wenatchi Land Back fundraiser has raised $25,000 over the course of seven months.
Mary says she is in the process of formulating an Indigenous non-profit to handle the logistics of purchasing P’squosa land, fundraising, and applying for grants. Mary’s Wenatchi Land Back program is also accepting donated land.
The area that was once solely occupied by the P’squosa encompasses Cle Elum, Leavenworth, Cashmere, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Lake Wenatchee.
To donate to the Wenatchi Land Back program, visit www.wenatchiwear.com.