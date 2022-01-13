LEAVENWORTH - About two dozen Washington National Guard members continue to canvass Leavenworth for welfare checks as city crews work to remove snow from last week’s storm.
As of Wednesday morning, Guard members have conducted about 700 welfare checks, which were ongoing Wednesday afternoon. The group is also shoveling sidewalks and driveways where safe.
The National Guard is expected to remain in Leavenworth until the city is caught up on snow removal and welfare checks.
The city has been conducting 24-hour snow removal operations, and city officials say their city properties typically used for snow storage are filled to the max. Private contractors are also being used along with city crews to clear snow.
Christie Voos with the city says a local landowner, Tom Lin, offered up two of his properties for the city to use for snow removal.
“We’re so thankful for his support,” Voos said. “Even though we are doing our best to clear (the snow), we’re going to be clearing it for some time.”
As of Tuesday, the city has received more than 200 requests for help from residents, including city and county residents. Chelan County Emergency Management has been in contact daily to coordinate the effort. The city remains concerned about the potential for structural damage to homes and businesses.
Voos says the city has made good progress on clearing snow and welfare checks.
“Slow and steady, we’re chipping away,” she added.
Leavenworth received about three feet of snow — four feet on some areas — within a 24 hour period last week, leading to the city declaring a state of emergency and seeking help from the National Guard.