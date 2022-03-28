MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing Interstate-90 exits this week for road repairs and paving.
On Tuesday, contractors will close westbound exits 175 at Westshore Drive and 174 at Hansen Road. The exit closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, westbound exits 164 to Dodson Road and 169 to Hiawatha Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WSDOT says signed detours will be in place during each exit closure.
The exit closures are part of a repairing and paving of Interstate 90 from the Dodson Road exit to the Adams County line, according to WSDOT.