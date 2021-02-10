SNOQUALMIE PASS - Westbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for two hours Wednesday afternoon.
The closure will begin at 4:30 p.m. at milepost 52 at the summit and is expected to last until 6:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The closure is to allow crews to remove vehicles involved in an earlier collision on Wednesday. The collision involved a semi-truck that was part of a military convoy and state troopers say there were other vehicles involved. The semi-truck ended up on its side, blocking one lane.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.