MOSES LAKE - About 10 acres of wetland burned Tuesday afternoon in a fire that also threatened homes and property in Moses Lake.
The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. near the lake off of West Marina Drive. Moses Lake firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the wetland area, making it difficult to access.
Mutual aid was requested from Grant County Fire District 5 and off-duty personnel had to be called in to respond to other 911 calls during the fire due to staffing levels with the Moses Lake Fire Department.
It took crews about an hour to suppress the blaze. Firefighters say there was little to no damage to surrounding homes.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.